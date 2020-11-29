Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of North 58th Street.
According to police, the man was shot twice to his left leg and once in his buttocks. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where authorities say he’s listed in critical condition.
There have been no arrests thus far.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
