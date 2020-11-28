WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember a woman killed in a tragedy earlier this week after a fire swept through her Wilmington apartment. The man who tried to rescue Joyce Charles on Wednesday remains hospitalized, fighting for his life.

Still reeling in shock, friends and family gathered to celebrate Charles and the impact she had on those around her.

Saturday was a difficult day as loved ones mourned the tragic death of Charles and simultaneously celebrated her life.

“It’s hard, man, losing somebody like that. Joyce had a heart. If you knew her, you’d love her because she had a heart of gold,” Eddie Charles, her brother, said.

Charles was wheelchair-bound and couldn’t escape the deadly fire that engulfed her home on Wednesday morning, now sharing the same day of death — Thanksgiving Eve.

“Now to always remember father and daughter,” Eddie said.

Heartbroken, family members are holding onto fond memories this holiday weekend.

“I woke up every morning thinking you’re going to call me and play this song for me but it’s not going to happen anymore,” sister Tonya Charles said. “By the grace of God, I will get through this and I love you and I will see you again.”

The former nurse is known for her tough love but a kind heart.

“We don’t have a lot of women like her or mothers like her or sisters like her that help us and talk to us when we’re down. When everyone else judged us she was good to us,” a pastor said.

An employee from the management company overseeing the residence tried to rescue Charles and suffered smoke inhalation. He’s currently in the hospital in serious condition.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Wrong-Way Crash On New Jersey Turnpike Leaves 6 People, Including Children Injured

Police: Marijuana, Backpack With Cash Found At Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Kensington

Millville Police Investigating After 17-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Thursday Night