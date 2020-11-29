Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Parents in Montgomery County are planning another rally Sunday over the closure of their schools during the pandemic. The Open Our Schools car rally is organized by Voice for Choice.
Participants plan to gather drivers together at the Horsham Athletic Club on Horsham Road around noon.
Organizers say they should be able to choose whether their children attend school in-person or virtually.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Funeral To Be Held For 12-Year-Old Sadeek Clark-Harrison Who Was Shot, Killed While Answering Front Door In Frankford
Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Multi-Vehicle Crash
Police: Marijuana, Backpack With Cash Found At Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Kensington
You must log in to post a comment.