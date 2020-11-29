CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police in Mercer County say a man was shot and killed inside an apartment Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of Centre Street around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a male in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a tentative identification of the victim has been made, but his name will not be released until a positive identification is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Funeral To Be Held For 12-Year-Old Sadeek Clark-Harrison Who Was Shot, Killed While Answering Front Door In Frankford

Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Multi-Vehicle Crash

Police: Marijuana, Backpack With Cash Found At Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Kensington

Comments