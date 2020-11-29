MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after police in Mercer County say a man was shot and killed inside an apartment Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of Centre Street around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police say they found a male in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a tentative identification of the victim has been made, but his name will not be released until a positive identification is confirmed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.
