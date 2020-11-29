SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — The race is on to find that perfect of Christmas trees. Farm owners say that COVID hasn’t dampened that tradition.

There is an art to all of it.

“Forty-five minutes or so,” Chris Cyvulski said of the process of finding a tree.

Weaving through the aisles of a Christmas tree farm has turned into more of an escape than anything else.

“People are also cooped up in their houses, they’re looking for something to do,” Exley Farms owner Bill Exley said.

Exley says even in a tree shortage, people are coming out in droves.

“They may be weary to go to stores and things like that, but being outdoors they maybe feel the safety factor,” he said.

The folks at Exleys Farms say sales are way up at the beginning of Christmas tree sales season as people are enjoying some extended time outdoors. It’s not just finding a tree; it’s finding the perfect one.

“I like them to touch the ceiling,” tree shopper Allie Fortuna said. “The more embarrassing it is to get in the house, the better.”

Fortuna’s family foraged for the perfect fur in no hurry at all.

Like many families, she says this Christmas will be extra meaningful.

“I think everybody’s will do their best to make it as special as possible,” Fortuna said, “and that starts here. Coming out with your family and cutting down a tree.”

Once picked, it’s time to tie it up and take it on. Then, back into the real world.

