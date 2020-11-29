HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Dissatisfied with school closures, dozens of parents in Montgomery County are fighting for their children to return to the classroom. The group Voice For Choice kicked off an “Open Our Schools” car rally on Sunday at the Horsham Athletic Club.
Organizers say they are pleading with school district officials to give families an option of full-time classroom instruction. They say nine months of remote or hybrid learning is causing harm to some students.
“Our main fear is that they’re still not going to open. And for my children, they have not returned to school since March,” Voice for Choice co-founder Clarice Schillinger said.
Voice For Choice organizers say some students do not learn well remotely and others, including special needs students, need the structure of in-person instruction.
