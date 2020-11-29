Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Wilmington, police said Sunday. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Northeast Boulevard.
Authorities said the victim was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
There’s no word on if any arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
Wilmington police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Crash
President-Elect Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With Dog, Visits Doctor
Loved Ones Remember Life Of Former Nurse Killed In Wilmington Apartment Fire
You must log in to post a comment.