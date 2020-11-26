PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University’s men’s college basketball season has been put on pause before it even got underway. Temple announced on Thursday it’s pausing all men’s basketball activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Owls will begin a 14-day quarantine while the individual who tested positive will isolate for at least 10 days, Temple said.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always the number one priority with our program. Our medical staff and administration have done an incredible job of creating a safe environment for our team,” Temple head coach Aaron McKie said in a statement. “Through our daily testing we work to mitigate the spread of the virus, but nothing is foolproof. This is not the way we anticipated opening our season, but we will follow our medical professionals’ guidance in preparation for restarting practice in two weeks.”

Temple Pauses Men’s Basketball Activities Due to Covid Protocol Issues https://t.co/8ibacJcM2j — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) November 26, 2020

Temple was set to open the 2020-21 season on Saturday night against Virginia Tech. The Owls were also scheduled to face No. 3 Villanova and La Salle over the next 14 days.

It’s unclear at this time when or if those games will be rescheduled.

