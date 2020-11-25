MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — Most people traveling today are driving, according to AAA. Eyewitness News was at the James Cooper rest stop in Mount Laurel on the northbound part of the New Jersey Turnpike.

There was a good amount of cars in the parking lot, but it wasn’t as packed as it normally would be the day before Thanksgiving.

Drivers say the turnpike has also been clear.

“So far the roads are pretty clear,” one driver said.

“Making some good time,” said another.

Thanks in part to many people listening to CDC warnings urging people to stay home, there hasn’t been much traffic trouble for those driving on the turnpike to see loved ones for Thanksgiving.

“So far so good, it was smooth sailing,” said Diane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, of North Carolina, grabbed some food at the rest stop in Mount Laurel. She says she’s only seeing a handful of her family when she arrives in upstate New York.

“Just immediate family, my parents and my siblings and that’s it,” she said.

Eyewitness News also found people driving from South Carolina, Florida and other states where people say they would normally fly.

Officials with AAA say most Thanksgiving travelers are driving because of the pandemic.

But different states have different rules for travelers.

On Wednesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced those returning from any state other than Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days.

And in Pennsylvania, state health officials urge visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test within three days before entering the commonwealth.

Brent Dunfee, of New York City, is driving to Delaware County for Thanksgiving and says he tested negative Tuesday.

“I waited in line for about an hour. The lines up in New York are pretty long so I’m assuming everyone’s doing the same thing I was doing,” Dunfee said.

Meanwhile, Murphy said because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, new travel guidance will be issued in the next few days or so.

