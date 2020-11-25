PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people are choosing to travel by train this Thanksgiving, but things will look a little different on the rails this year. Eyewitness News is told it’s busier than it has been over the last few months but nowhere near how busy it was last year.

Amtrak says they are expecting 20-25% of the volume they had last year.

At 30th Street Station along, during last year’s two-week Thanksgiving travel period they saw about 200,000 travelers.

This year, they say they’re expecting less than 40,000 travelers.

Capacity on trains is being reduced to about 50%.

They’ve also increased their cleaning protocols.

Officials say their main goal is to keep everyone safe.

“We’re taking all of these steps, we’re cleaning the trains prior to service, during service we’re doing en route cleaning, high touch surfaces, tray tables, seat backs, our restrooms, just making sure we are cleaning everything as thorough as possible,” said Amtrak employee Beth Toll.

Officials have warned people against traveling for the holidays.

