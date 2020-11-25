PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the day before Thanksgiving and millions of people are expected to travel for the holiday. But this year is unlike any other – it’s a pandemic Thanksgiving.

AAA estimates that 50 million people will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a five-day stretch starting Wednesday and running through Sunday.

That number is a significant drop from last year – down from 55 million people.

Now, the vast majority of travelers will drive. AAA says 95% of people will go by car.

People are still flying as well, air travel – too – has been hit hard by the pandemic. AAA is expecting the biggest annual air travel decrease on record. They expect 2.4 million travel by air. That number is nearly half of what it was last year.

This comes as health experts beg Americans not to travel to see family this Thanksgiving.

Coronavirus numbers are still surging and experts fear Thanksgiving gatherings will set off another surge that we could be dealing with around Christmas time.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley is concerned, and he issued a warning this week. He says getting a negative result from a COVID-19 test isn’t a sure sign you don’t have the virus since the incubation period for the infection lasts 14 days.

“If you test yourself during that period, you’ll get a negative test even though you have the virus and you’ll turn positive a few days later. So, if you happen to test negative now, then by Thanksgiving you may be positive and infecting your relatives,” Farley said. “Please, please celebrate Thanksgiving with members of your immediate household. You don’t want to spread COVID to your elderly grandmother or to that cousin of yours that has a chronic medical condition.”

One traveler at 30th Street Station said, “I mean, we take precautions. We don’t put anyone in danger purposefully. I’m considerate of other people’s space and other people’s preferences for sure, but at the same time, I believe in freedom and I see a lot of this as the government taking the opportunity and capitalizing on this to take away some of the freedoms we’ve had for some time.”

Amtrak says it’s hard to predict holiday ridership given the unprecedented drop in ridership throughout the pandemic.

Overall, business is down about 25%.

