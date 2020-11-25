PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no doubt that Thanksgiving looks different this year for many Philadelphians. Just like everything else this year, the weather isn’t going to fully cooperate.

While Thursday promises to be mild it will also be wet. It’ll be a soggy start to our Thanksgiving holiday. But, the good news is it won’t be a complete washout.

A warm front will lift into the area leading to steady rainfall early Thursday morning.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity through the early morning hours.

After about 11 a.m. rain will begin to thin out and fall more scattered. Rain will continue to taper off through the afternoon giving way to a mostly dry and mild Thursday evening.

If you plan on dining outside to safely social distance, you may be in luck.

Daytime highs are going to top out in the low 60s, making it the warmest Thanksgiving since 2015.

As drier air settles on Thursday night, a coat will be needed if you plan on spending time outdoors.

The cold front should depart the region from west to east just in time for retail therapy on Black Friday.

High pressure will build across the Delaware Valley leading to a mostly dry and comfortable weekend.

