By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Willow Grove news, Willow Grove Park Mall

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting outside the Willow Grove Park Mall last week. Police say 17-year-old Justin Burmudez will be charged as an adult.

Last week, authorities arrested 18-year-old Heyzer Perez-Maldonado in connection with the shooting.

Perez-Maldonado and Burmudez are both facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Police say the suspects shot a man outside the mall after an argument inside. The victim is expected to recover.

