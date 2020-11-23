WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting outside the Willow Grove Park Mall last week. Police say 17-year-old Justin Burmudez will be charged as an adult.
Last week, authorities arrested 18-year-old Heyzer Perez-Maldonado in connection with the shooting.
Perez-Maldonado and Burmudez are both facing several charges, including attempted murder.
Police say the suspects shot a man outside the mall after an argument inside. The victim is expected to recover.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Store Owner Fighting For Life After Being Shot In Head In North Philadelphia, Police Say
‘They Took My Baby Away From Me’: Family Heartbroken After 12-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed Answering Door
Police: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot 11 Times In West Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.