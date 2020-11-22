Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot 11 times in West Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened near 55th Street and Wyalusing Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say a man in his 40s was shot 11 times throughout the body.
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Dead After Gunman Shoots Through Door Of East Frankford Home
Federal Judge Throws Out President Trump’s Bid To Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Veto Bills On Carrying, Selling Guns Amid Disasters
You must log in to post a comment.