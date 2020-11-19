PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania reported another daily record of COVID-19 cases. Health officials reported 7,126 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 288,978.

The state’s death toll now stands at 9,581.

Officials say there are 2,904 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and the trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,700 since the end of September.

Pennsylvania has already announced new measures to address the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The state’s mask mandate has been changed and there are new guidelines for those who are traveling.

Beginning Friday, health officials say anyone traveling to Pennsylvania should test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in the commonwealth or self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

The new travel restriction is a requirement, but the Wolf administration admits the new rules are difficult to enforce and compliance is voluntary.

“We have no plans at this time to be enforcing, checking for tests as people come off airplanes, certainly as people drive into Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “With freedom comes responsibility, that’s not a new concept, that’s been articulated since the beginning of our country and we all have a responsibility to work towards the common good and right now that means following these orders. I think what we’re all asking in all of our started is for people not to travel. We really people to stay at home and within their household and not to travel to see friends and family during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The state also strengthened its mask mandate from April. Health officials are now requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks everywhere, both outside and inside, when you’re with people not part of your household.

“This applies if you have people in your home who are not part of your household,” Levine said.

The new requirement does not apply to people who commute to other states for work or travel for medical treatment.

