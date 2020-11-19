BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Lehigh University in Bethlehem has moved to all remote learning. In a letter to students, university officials say there has been a marked increase in the number of students testing positive for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, there were 34 new cases.
The school has also closed all campus libraries and gyms.
The university is also encouraging students to limit interactions and avoid unnecessary outings and travel.
“For on-campus students, this means your residence hall suite or wing of your floor and for off-campus students this means your residence. Interactions within these groups should still be limited and occur only when wearing a mask. Avoid unnecessary outings, such as trips to the store or dining in restaurants,” the university said.
Philadelphia Police: Four Suspects Wanted In Robbery At Northeast Philadelphia Cigar Lounge
Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, Bishop McDevitt High School Closing At End Of School Year
Pennsylvania Strengthening Mask Mandate, Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Travelers Amid Coronavirus Surge
You must log in to post a comment.