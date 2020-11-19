PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community groups distributed free personal protective equipment to residents in West Philadelphia on Thursday. The so-called COVID-19 survival kits included masks and hand sanitizer.
The giveaway was in partnership with the United Community Clinic, sponsored by the University of Pennsylvania.
“They have generously donated 300 to 400 items of PPE to be given out to the community,” said giveaway organizer Mike Burch.
They hope the PPE will stop the spread in hard-hit communities.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘Restrictions Are Temporary, But Death Is Permanent’: Philly’s COVID Cases Surge As New Restrictions Set To Take Effect
Philadelphia Police: 47-Year-Old Woman Killed, Pedestrian Critically Injured In Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver
COVID In Pennsylvania: Health Officials Report Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Daily Record
You must log in to post a comment.