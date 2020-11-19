PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say driver is dead and a pedestrian is critically injured after a 22-year-old driving in the wrong direction crashed into another vehicle head-on. Police say a 22-year-old man driving a green Kia SUV was seen traveling in the wrong direction on Jasper Street heading toward Allegheny Avenue around 8:30 a.m.
The Kia struck a 47-year-old woman driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu near Frankford and Allegheny Avenues. The female driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
A man was also struck in the accident but it is unclear which vehicle he was hit by. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
The driver of the Kia was transported to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition.
The driver of the Kia is in police custody.
