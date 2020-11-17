DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware announced Tuesday sweeping new COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to surge in the state. Gov. John Carney is limiting the number of people allowed for indoor and outdoor gatherings.
The restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. The restrictions include:
- Indoor gatherings in homes must be capped at no more than 10 people.
- Indoor gatherings outside of homes must be limited to 30 percent of the venue’s stated fire capacity, up to a cap of 50 people. This includes all events, such as weddings, funerals, services in houses of worship, performances, political gatherings, and events in public spaces including fire halls.
- Outdoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people. Up to 250 may be allowed with a plan approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
- Restaurants must operate at no more than 30 percent of fire capacity indoors, with allowances for additional outdoor seating.
- Delaware youth sports organizations, teams and venues prohibited from hosting or participating in tournaments with out-of-state teams, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The order includes a provision prohibiting Delaware teams from traveling across states lines for tournaments.
“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” Carney said. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. Nearly 250,000 Americans, including 739 Delawareans, have already lost their lives to this virus. Our focus must be on protecting lives.”
Carney said the state will continue to support families and small businesses who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
“Let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask. Celebrate the holidays with immediate family only. Stay vigilant,” Carney said.
This comes as Philadelphia and New Jersey have instituted new restrictions to help stem the spike in coronavirus cases.
Carney will hold a press conference at 1:45 p.m.
