PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men caught on video loading an ATM from a Sunoco gas station into the back of an SUV. The theft happened at the Sunoco at 4600 Chestnut St. in West Philadelphia, just before 9 a.m. on Halloween.
Police say the two men ordered the staff into the booth while they removed the ATM.
Surveillance video shows the men placing the ATM into the back of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and fleeing the scene.
The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, black “Puma” sweatpants and black and blue Nike sneakers.
The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, light grey “Polo” sweatpants and dark grey boots.
Police say the vehicle used was a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk edition, with distinctive yellow brake calipers.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
