PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering in the hospital after police say they were shot inside of a barbershop in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday.
Police say a 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and left leg. An 18-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand.
The victims were sitting in barber chairs waiting for a haircut when they were shot. Both were rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
Police say the gunman shot through the barbershop’s window.
There were at least eight other people inside at the time, but they were not injured.
So far, no arrests have been made.
