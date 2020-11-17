CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Joseph’s University is going virtual as new restrictions go into effect in Philadelphia. The school has announced face-to-face instruction will move online beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and continue next week.

The rest of the semester after Thanksgiving was already scheduled to be virtual.

