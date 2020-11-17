PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saint Joseph’s University is going virtual as new restrictions go into effect in Philadelphia. The school has announced face-to-face instruction will move online beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and continue next week.
All instruction will be virtual beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. The @sju_library will remain open through final exams for essential study and research. Visit https://t.co/Zp6tUNFUiu for details.
— Saint Joseph’s University (@saintjosephs) November 17, 2020
The rest of the semester after Thanksgiving was already scheduled to be virtual.
