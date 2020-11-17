PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A possible manhole explosion rocked part of Market Street in University City. The blast happened on the 3900 block of Market Street, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The blast shattered a window at The Market at University Square.
CBS3 is waiting to hear back from PECO about what may have caused the blast.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
