LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne went on strike Tuesday morning. The strike comes as COVID-19 cases are soaring in the region.
The nurses are members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.
The union says it’s at an impasse with the hospital over a new contract.
Nearly 800 nurses are demanding improved staffing as they deal with the pandemic. The union also says nurses are underpaid.
A rep for the nurses explained why they’re striking now during a pandemic.
“The hospital had the whole summer and they wasted it. They admitted they were 15 years behind in wages and didn’t want us to have a say in our ratios with our patients. They made this choice. Their choices,” registered nurse Robert Bozek said.
In a statement the hospital says the union “rejected increased wage offers made by St. Mary on Nov. 13 … Qualified, professional agency nurses have been hired to provide care during the strike in collaboration with the remainder of our exceptional clinical teams.”
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Philadelphia Announces Sweeping Coronavirus Restrictions For Restaurants, Indoor Gatherings As Daily Cases Jump 700% In Past 2 Months
‘Retightening Restrictions’: New Jersey Limiting Number Of People At Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings
$1.6 Million-Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Ticket Sold In Montgomery County
You must log in to post a comment.