By CBS3 Staff
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A bookkeeper on the Main Line is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to fund a lavish lifestyle. Prosecutors say Tiarah Brokenborough stole $394,000 from Hynes Roofing and Siding over a one-and-a-half-year period.

She allegedly used some of the money to pay for vacations, plastic surgery and tickets to Sixers and Flyers games.

Brokenborough is due in court next month.

