PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Eagles Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was carted off the field during the final minute of the Bears Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Matt Nagy said the Bears quarterback was being evaluated for a leg and hip injury after he got slammed on his right side by Vikings’ Ifeadi Odenigbo as he threw the ball away.

Foles threw for 106 yards and an interception. It was a far cry from his previous start against the Vikings, when he led Philadelphia past them in the NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title in 2018.

Foles won the hearts of Philadelphians after leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in 2018.

Fans posted on social media showing love for Foles and sending him prayers.

Longtime Philadelphia sportscaster Derrick Gunn posted “Praying for you Nick Foles,” on Twitter.

“As an Eagles fan, I’m heartbroken to hear about Nick Foles’ injury,” RachLevineWrite posted on Twitter. “Sending my thoughts to Nick and his family.”

“Our thoughts are with you Sir Nick,” Nextmanup_ tweeted. “You’ll always be loved by your Birds! Come back stronger!”

“Hated seeing @NickFoles go down and carted off the field at the end of @NFL_MNF… Hope he’s okay #AlwaysAnEagle,” Steve Capus tweeted.

One fan is even hoping the Bears send Foles back to Philly so he can “save” the Eagles season.

“Man I hope the @ChicagoBears panic enough to take @NickFoles out and send him back to @Eagles its a fact he plays better in Philly, Nick can save our season,” Thomas98652751 tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.