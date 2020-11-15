Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has renewed his opioid disaster declaration, which he originally signed in January of 2018. The governor’s declaration loosens state regulations to help those battling addiction by getting them into treatment.
Since the initial declaration, Pennsylvania reports that opioid prescriptions have dropped by 47%.
The number of people receiving high dosages of prescription pain killers has also dropped by 57%.
