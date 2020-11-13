PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and the health commissioner says new restrictions will be announced on Monday but wouldn’t give specifics. The Philadelphia Health Department is reporting 1,158 new coronavirus cases, the first time the city has now with record numbers.

City officials are still working out exactly what the new restrictions will cover.

“We will be announcing new restrictions on Monday,” Dr. Thomas Farley said.

During a virtual meeting with a council committee, the health commissioner said the city has to take action to control spiking coronavirus cases.

“We’re already at the highest daily case counts we’ve seen in the entire epidemic,” Farley said, “so I’m very concerned about the epidemic’s effect on the city as a whole.”

The Phila. Health Dept. is on the verge of finalizing restrictions set to be announced Monday.

Noted from today’s briefing: officials wouldn’t disclose specifics on new guidance, but are saying Phila. residents should model behaviors of early March or April. @CBSPhilly #COVID19 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 13, 2020

Officials are aiming for targeted restrictions based on where the virus is spreading, but that could be tricky since it’s widespread.

“In small social gatherings, just a few people get together at somebody’s house, to parties, a large number of people at somebody’s house, people go out to restaurants,” Farley said, “it’s spreading in office workplaces. People get together over lunch and they don’t wear their masks.”

Because of COVID-19 levels, Philadelphia has been more restrictive than the state. A mask mandate is already in place in the city and there are limits on crowd sizes, but that hasn’t kept the virus from spreading and it’s taking the same course as seasonal flu, which is also on the rise.

The City will be holding a press briefing on Monday, November 16 at 1pm to announce new COVID restrictions in response to the recent rise in new cases. You can follow the briefing here on our Twitter or on our Facebook Page: https://t.co/TpFdts2Z4y pic.twitter.com/AC0UkyTeZg — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) November 13, 2020

“There’s something about winter weather that makes it easier for these viruses to spread,” Farley said. “We don’t know if it’s because people are inside more because it’s colder, because the air is dryer, but for whatever reason, those viruses are worse. So behavior in situations that were safe a couple months are no longer safe.”

The virus is now spreading more among younger people who have milder cases and while hospitalizations are also increasing, there are fewer deaths because doctors have better treatments.

Farley wouldn’t reveal any specifics on the new restrictions coming Monday but did say Philadelphia residents should be modeling their behavior from early March or April when the city was on a virtual lockdown. The new restrictions are not expected to be that drastic, but new limits are coming.

The city will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday to announce the restrictions.

