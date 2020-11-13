PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a laundry bag on a Philadelphia street Friday morning. The body was found on the 6900 block of Edmund Street around 7:25 a.m.
Police say the body of a small framed, brown complexion person was found inside a laundry bag on the curb.
The body has not been identified.
No further information has been released.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
