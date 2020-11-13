CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden attended Archmere Academy, a prep school in Claymont. The school is extremely proud of its most famous alumnus.

“It sort of put Delaware and put Archmere on the map in a way that it maybe hasn’t been before,” Principal Katie Theil said.

These walkways may never be the same again.

“I don’t know that there are any alumni that has the national awareness of a Joseph Biden,” Archmere Academy Headmaster Michael Marinelli said.

Biden’s march toward the White House began inside Saint Norbert Hall at Archmere Academy in Claymont back in 1957.

“I think we’re all using it as a huge flex,” Lily Sabine, a senior, said.

Chatter that would have existed on these grounds in the 1960s now finds itself on Instagram.

“I know a lot of us put on our Instagram stories and I don’t know about everyone else, but I got so many people swiping up and being like, ‘oh my God, Joe Biden went to your school,’” Sabine said, “and I’m like, yeah, he did.’”

“He was a solid B student, so he wasn’t the bookworm, but he certainly could gather around people and get things done,” Marinelli said.

Biden led what Archmere Academy describes as a very well-rounded education, not only as a member of the student council but as an integral member of an undefeated 8-0 football season for the Auks back in 1960.

“It seems like another life,” Mike Fay said. “It really does.”

Fay is Biden’s friend and former teammate from 60 years ago. He showed Eyewitness News highlights of the president-elect against the Friends School, a game in which Fay says Biden scored two of his 10 touchdowns that year. The school says it’s gone undefeated just twice since.

“We’ll run it back for you here. That play we put in just for Friends,” Fay recalled. “Yeah, it was so long ago. In some ways, it seems like yesterday, though.”

A legacy that continues to live between the lines and within the walls of Archmere Academy.

“There’s only been 46 presidents and that’s such a small amount of people,” senior Anna Garcia said, “and the fact that he’s from Delaware and that he went here is just super cool.”

Fay also says he doesn’t expect the former vice president and president-elect to change now that he’ll return to the White House, this time as president. He calls Biden an incredibly laidback person.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Is Superintendent Dr. William Hite In Running For Biden’s Secretary Of Education?

Philadelphia Officials Set To Announce COVID-19 Restrictions Monday

Stimulus Package Update: What Will A Biden Administration Mean For More Aid?