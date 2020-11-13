BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County say a family argument ended with a man setting a fire in his grandparents’ home. Patrick Falcey Jr. is facing arson charges in Newtown Township.
His grandparents say he poured gasoline in the living room and then lit it on fire after an argument on Monday.
Falcey’s grandparents, girlfriend and their family dog were all in the house but no one was hurt.
Prior to police arrival, Falcey Jr. used a fire extinguisher and then fled the area in his vehicle.
Police eventually found Falcey Jr. in the back seat of the vehicle and took him into custody.
