PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspects wanted in a robbery at a pharmacy in North Philadelphia. Police say the owner secured his pharmacy on the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue before leaving the location on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. but when he returned on Oct. 28, he found unknown persons forced entry through the front door of the security gate.
The suspects used an explosive device to open a safe and took numerous narcotics and an undetermined amount of money.
Police released surveillance video of the suspects.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects contact the East Detective Division: 215-686-3243/3244 DC 20-24-077837.
