PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lower Merion School District says it will not be running buses for the rest of the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak. This comes as Montgomery County deals with a surge in the cases.

Meanwhile, Delaware County officials say their hospitals are getting stretched thin right now.

In Philadelphia and surrounding counties, officials are issuing new rules to help slow the spread of COVID-19. It comes as sources tell CBS3 patients have been turned away from certain hospitals because of a lack of space.

If this year has been a rollercoaster ride with the ups and downs of closures and openings, we’re now headed into another dip.

As of midnight Wednesday, the commonwealth has seen 242,368 total COVID-19 cases — 4,711 of them were reported today alone, the biggest increase of cases since the virus began its terrible toll on the state. And that means big changes happening throughout the region.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the recent spike in cases has resulted in Delaware County hospitals diverting patients. In fact, those sources say all patients sent to Delaware County hospitals Monday had to be rerouted to other facilities in neighboring counties.

Those at the emergency room are also seeing increases in waiting time, and first responders have also been testing positive for the virus in increasing numbers.

In Montgomery County, the board of health is meeting Thursday to vote on whether to move schools to 100% virtual learning for two weeks starting on Nov. 23.

And as of Thursday, Delaware officials have suspended all in-person visits at correctional facilities in the state as a way to protect staff in inmates.

Both Montgomery and Delaware County officials are holding press conferences Thursday afternoon where we’re expected to learn more about their plans to stop the spread.

