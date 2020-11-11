PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan and Army veteran got the surprise of a lifetime for Veterans Day.
“Some people, as athletes, call us heroes but I don’t like when people say that because it’s people like you that are willing to really sacrifice and give of themselves in a real way that are the real heroes,” Carson Wentz told Sgt. Lisa Crutch.
Wentz thanked Sgt. Crutch for her service. Crutch spent eight years in the Army, including a stint in Iraq.
Wentz recognized her work as part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service.”
“Just the fact that he would just take time to even — even if he would’ve just sat there and waved and said, ‘Hey Lisa, thanks for your service,’ that would’ve been way, way more than enough. Carson Wentz is my favorite player, hands down. Fly, Eagles, fly!” Crutch said.
Crutch currently works with the Wounded Warrior Project to help other veterans transitioning from the military to civilian life.
