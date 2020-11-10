PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are bringing back a black City Edition jersey for the 2020-21 season — but it’s not the one from the Allen Iverson era. The jersey showcases Philadelphia’s iconic Boathouse Row, in an effort to continue to spotlight the team’s connection to the rich history in the City of Brotherly Love.

The jersey was designed in collaboration with two-time All-Star and 2019-20 All-Defensive First Team selection Ben Simmons. Simmons has been pushing for Sixers President Chris Heck to bring back a black jersey since his rookie year.

“We love telling stories through the 76ers brand, specifically of our great city and always honoring our history,” Heck said. “This year, we celebrate our city edition uniform by blending the old and the new specifically for the greatest fans in the world to enjoy.”

Gonna be honest with you…this is not what I was expecting. LOVE the nod to Boathouse Row. I need to take a few days to come to terms with black, red and blue.

On the record, was never a huge fan of the Iverson era black uni's… but this has a chance to grow on me 📸 (nba/espn) pic.twitter.com/sXmDzUJTdg — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) November 10, 2020

In a video tease the Sixers posted on Twitter Tuesday night, Simmons gave his approval of the new jersey.

“That is sick,” Simmons said in a Twitter video. “We actually wearing this next season or are you’s just playing with me? On point, this is perfect.”

Simmons’ love for the black jersey goes back to his childhood in Australia.

“Growing up in Australia, I always associated the 76ers with the black uniform that Allen Iverson wore in the early 2000s,” Simmons said. “I’m a lover of both fashion and basketball, so to combine the two and be part of the design process for the first black 76ers uniform in over a decade was amazing. I’m grateful the team included me from the jump and can’t wait to wear this jersey next season.”

