MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Atlantic County arrested a Philadelphia man on murder and weapons charges stemming from a fatal shooting in Pleasantville. Detectives took Teddy Smith, 39, into custody at a parole office.
Authorities alleged Smith gunned down Nathan Adcock, 25, on May 1.
Pleasantville police found Adcock suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Adcock was transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division, where he was pronounced dead.
“I am happy that people cared enough to stand up and trust law enforcement with getting justice for this family and sending a message that they would not tolerate random violence in their community,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
It could not be determined if Smith had retained a lawyer.
