Delaware Deli Sells 'Joe Biden Sandwich' In Honor Of President-Elect 

GREENVILLE, Del. (CBS) – A deli in Delaware is selling a “Joe Biden sandwich” in honor of the President-elect. It is being sold at Janssen’s Market in Greenville which is close to Biden’s home.
The “Joe Biden” is made with maple turkey, Havarti cheese, fresh arugula, and champagne mustard on white bread.
