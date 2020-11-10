CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Greenville news, Joe Biden, Local

GREENVILLE, Del. (CBS) – A deli in Delaware is selling a “Joe Biden sandwich” in honor of the President-elect. It is being sold at Janssen’s Market in Greenville which is close to Biden’s home.

Delaware Deli Sells 'Joe Biden Sandwich' In Honor Of President-Elect 

The “Joe Biden” is made with maple turkey, Havarti cheese, fresh arugula, and champagne mustard on white bread.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

37-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Driver While Filling Gas Tank In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say

‘This Virus Has Not Gone Away’: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Issues Indoor Dining, Youth Sports Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Philly Health Officials Say ‘Complete Lockdown’ Is On The Table As COVID-19 Cases Spike In City
  

Comments