PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s quiet in Center City Sunday morning after rallies were held in celebration of Joe Biden being the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden is set to be the 46th President of the United States.

CBS News called the race between Biden and Donald Trump around 12 p.m. Saturday and Philadelphia almost immediately burst into celebrations.

While Biden is the projected winner, the counting continues. It is still taking place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Philadelphia City Commissioners say there are still about 30,000 ballots left to process. But, as of Sunday morning, Biden held a substantial lead with almost 35,000 more votes than President Trump.

As for the big picture, CBS News is reporting that Biden is leading in the popular vote by over 4 million votes.

It is also important to note that both Biden and Trump received more than 70 million votes — that’s more than any presidential nominees in history.

As long as the results are certified, Joe Biden will become the first president from the state of Delaware. He was also born in Pennsylvania.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to make history as the first woman, and woman of color, to hold the Office of Vice President.

President Trump says he will not concede until all of his legal challenges are heard.

They intend to file a lawsuit challenging the vote counting.

It is because of a decision made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow ballots received by Friday at 5 p.m. to be counted.

Those ballots though had to be separated from the initial count. Either way, President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris spoke to the nation last night from Wilmington, Delaware.

In Philadelphia on Saturday, Rudy Giuliana said the lawsuits challenging the vote would be filed as soon as Monday.

Meanwhile, excitement poured into the streets all over the City of Philadelphia Saturday as local Biden and Harris supporters celebrated in the streets with music, chanting and dancing.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.

