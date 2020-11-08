PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot twice during an attempted robbery in Hunting Park. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.
The man was walking through the park when the suspect approached him with a gun and announced a robbery.
The victim was shot once in the back and leg.
The suspect fled the scene but did not take anything.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
No arrest have been made at this time.
Police say the suspect was a male. He was reportedly wearing a dark hoodie.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Celebrations Erupt On Streets Of Philadelphia After Joe Biden Projected To Be Next President Of United States
Local Celebrities, Lawmakers Take To Social Media To Congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Projected Presidential Win
Kamala Harris Bursts Through Another Barrier, Becoming The First Female, First Black And First South Asian Vice President-Elect
You must log in to post a comment.