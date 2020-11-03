PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 23-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in a Southwest Philadelphia double shooting. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the 1700 block of South Avondale Street, just before 12:30 Tuesday.
Police say the woman was shot five times in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An 18-year-old man was also shot once in the right calf. He is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
