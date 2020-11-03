PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “CBS This Morning” will have Election Day coverage from battleground states across the country, including Pennsylvania. CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe joined CBS3 Tuesday morning from Times Square in New York City.

O’Keefe says it is all about the Keystone State at this point in the race.

“You saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris spend most of yesterday in the Western Part of the state,” O’Keefe said. “Campaign last night with Lady Gaga, John Legend, catches in Philadelphia and former Vice President making stops in the Philly region today. Showing yet again, he believes the Keystone State is the corner state of this electoral vote.”

Biden has a long history with Pennsylvania. He was born in Scranton and lives right next-door in Delaware now.

President Trump is also keeping a close eye on Pennsylvania, which he won by a small margin in 2016. He knows that he may be able to win the White House if he wins the Keystone State again.

“I don’t say this because I’m talking to you good people in the Philadelphia region, but we have our eyes on Pennsylvania, for sure,” O’Keefe said. “And how quickly the Keystone State can count its votes. It is one of the states we expect to go a little slower this year given the crush of absentee ballots or mailed-in ballots.”

While around 3 million mail-in ballots were requested, some stilts suggest that another 3 million could show up in-person to vote in Pennsylvania.

The country record was set in several states with 93 million plus votes being cast across the country. O’Keefe says it is expected to see that number climb considerably on Tuesday.

In a final effort to sway the undecided voters, O’Keefe says the President should focus on the issue of reopening the economy and trying to get past the coronavirus while challenger Joe Biden disagrees.

Biden says the coronavirus pandemic needs to be sorted out before rebuilding the economy.

O’Keefe will have much more during “CBS This Morning,” which begins at 7 a.m. He will also be part of the CBS News Election Coverage starting later this evening at 7 p.m.

You can also look for live local updates beginning at 7 p.m.