PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this Election eve, Philadelphia’s district attorney and Election Task Force talked about how they are ensuring the safety of the vote. District Attorney Larry Krasner is not taking any chances and is beefing up his office’s Election Task Force for the 2020 election.
Krasner was joined by other Philadelphia elected officials on Monday morning outside the Marian Anderson Recreation Center in South Philadelphia, which will also be a polling place tomorrow.
He says, for the first time, the city’s Election Task Force is fully staffed ahead of the election.
The task force will investigate potential crimes connected to the election, like voter intimidation or even possible violence at the polls.
“If you are planning in Philadelphia to steal our votes, I got something for you, I got a jail cell,” Krasner said. “I got charging papers and when you get to the end of the process, I have a Philadelphia jury you can explain to.”
The Philadelphia Police Department is also part of the city’s Election Task Force and will have roving officers on duty ready to respond to potential incidents at polling places.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on the 2020 election.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Local Union, Live Nation Chartering Trolley Rides To Help Philadelphia Voters Get Out The Vote Through Election Day
Lady Gaga, John Legend To Join Joe Biden, Kamala Harris At Election Night Eve Drive-In Events In Philadelphia, Pittsburgh
In Philadelphia, Joe Biden Works To Push Black Turnout In Campaign’s Final Days
You must log in to post a comment.