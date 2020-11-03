PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are preparing for anything that could happen in today’s election. Post-election security concerns are also growing as many businesses in Center City and elsewhere have boarded-up storefronts in anticipation of unrest yet again.

The unrest began last week with the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. The National Guard also remains in Philadelphia to assist local police.

As for election security, Philadelphia officials are preparing for possible issues like voter intimidation and violence at the polls.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says this is the first time his office’s Election Task Force is fully staffed ahead of Election Day. They’ll respond to calls from the city’s 700 polling places.

“This is the cradle of liberty and nobody is going to steal that from us,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “We’ve had a larger Election Task Force than ever in the history of the DA’s office.

“What this means is there will be a full complement of law enforcement expertise on scene when responding to these calls,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The Kimmel Center is operating as a polling place. This will be the first time the center is being used for the general election. It was also used in June for the primary.

Steps are being taken to comply with social distancing and other guidelines. While there is a record 9 million registered voters in Pennsylvania, it’s not clear how many will show up to the polls. Officials say 2.8 million Pennsylvanians requested mail-in ballots. That’s nearly half of the total vote in the 2016 election.

While the Kimmel Center is expecting a huge turnout, they say lines could look even longer because of social distancing safety measures.

Polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware close at 8 p.m.

