PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looting and demonstrations continued for a second consecutive night Tuesday in Philadelphia following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Police say looting along Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood has “rapidly gone downhill” Tuesday night and is a “total loss.”

Phila. Police commanders say the situation has “rapidly gone downhill” along Aramingo Ave. — a “total loss,” they say, from looting. Chopper 3 shows video of demonstrators & police at 52nd and Chestnut. As of this post, no injuries to police tonight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/cPjyAqSpys — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 28, 2020

The city is asking residents to stay indoors in West and North Philadelphia, Port Richmond, Kensington and Fishtown. Protesters continue to face off with officers in riot gear outside the 18th Police District at 55th and Pine and along the 52nd Street commercial corridor.

Police have made several arrests.

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) October 28, 2020

Chopper 3 was over looting on Aramingo Avenue in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

Looters could be seen entering a Foot Locker store.

Widespread looting continued at a nearby Walmart store in Port Richmond. Philadelphia police tweeted a warning to stay away from the area as a crowd of approximately 1,000 people was looting in the area.

*Alert* A large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses in the area of Castor and Aramingo. Avoid the area — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 28, 2020

A large police presence was also seen at a Target store in Port Richmond.

In West Philadelphia, Chopper 3 was live over a fire burning in the middle of the street around 10:30 p.m. Cars were seen driving around the fire.

The Pennsylvania National Guard says several hundred members are being deployed to the city at the request of Philadelphia County as the unrest continues.

Thirty police officers were injured during violent protests Monday night, including a female officer who suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car.

Scores of West Philadelphia businesses were looted and a number of stores across Philadelphia have started boarding up their windows Tuesday in anticipation of more looting.

“I do not want to see my city tore down. We don’t need that. You’re not resolving anything for our family. Don’t do this in the name of my nephew because this is not what he would’ve wanted,” said Rodney Everett, Wallace’s uncle.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon. He was shot 14 times and neither officer was carrying a taser, officials say.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

30 Philadelphia Police Officers Injured During Hours-Long Unrest After Police-Involved Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace, Jr.

CVS Locations In Philadelphia Closing Early Tuesday After 10 Stores Damaged During Unrest Around City