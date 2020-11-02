CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — More than 3.5 million New Jerseyans have already voted in this year’s election. That’s 90% of the 2016 turnout and voters are continuing to turn out.

It’s been a busy day in New Jersey where voters have shown up before Election Day to ensure their vote counts.

“The next 48-72 hours are going to be crazy,” said Rich Ambrosino from the Camden County Board of Elections.

“The line was moving kind of fast,” Leslie Brown said.

“If I have to wait 20 hours I will wait,” Dominic Bassey said.

The Camden County elections center was buzzing with mail-in ballots Monday.

“I had a day off today and I figured I’d lessen the congestion by coming today,” one man said.

Two hundred and eighty thousand of them have already come through with lines around the corner. Camden County allowed a drive-in option as well.

“This is America, we have to be together, we have to set an example for the world,” Bassey said.

“We’re getting a lot in our drop boxes and not as much in the mail. People understand it’s getting close,” Ambrosino said.

Once inside the caged-off counting center, workers are opening ballots and preparing for the process where seven high-speed scanners can count 35,000 votes per hour.

Every stack of 500 ballots is split down the middle by a Republican and a Democrat.

“In 2016 it was light, it was about 64%, 2008 was about 72%. So, it should be somewhere in the low to mid-70s this year. It could even be higher,” said Ambrosino.

The county says votes postmarked by Nov. 3 and arriving as many as seven days out will still be counted in the election.

But voters are taking zero chances.

“I would say no don’t wait until Election Day because when you wait until the last day, it can get chaotic,” Brown said.

Burlington County has already reported over 200,000 mail-in votes as well.

