PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters all across the country will be heading to the polls on November 3rd to cast ballots for their national and local candidates. Here is all the information you need to know ahead of Election Day including key races to watch, how to apply for a mail-in ballot and where to cast your ballot at the polls.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS

You’ve been hearing a lot about mail-in ballots, but what happens if you request a mail-in ballot and then change your mind? All three states in the tri-state region have different rules. Find out here.

PENNSYLVANIA

Ballots were delayed due to a case before the state Supreme Court involving the candidacy of the Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins. On Sept. 17, the state Supreme Court ruled that Hawkins did not strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in the November election and cannot appear on it. The resolution of the case is the last thing holding up counties from getting ballots printed and mailed to registered voters who have applied for one.

DEADLINES

October 19: Voter registration deadline. Find out more.

October 27: Last day to apply for a mail in or absentee ballot. Find out more.

November 3: Deadline to receive mail in ballots at county election offices

November 6: Deadline to count ballots. On Sept. 17, the state Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party’s request to order an extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day-deadline to count mailed-in ballots for three days after Election Day.

ELECTION DAY

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.

KEY LOCAL RACES

U.S. House: 1st District (R – Brian Fitzpatrick, incumbent); 2nd District (D – Brendan Boyle, incumbent), 3rd District (D – Dwight Evans, incumbent), 4th District (D – Madeleine Dean, incumbent), 5th District (D – Mary Gay Scanlon, incumbent), 6th District (D – Chrissy Houlahan, incumbent), 7th District (D – Susan Wild, incumbent)

Attorney General (D – Josh Shapiro, incumbent)

Auditor General

State Senate & House seats

Key Philly ballot question: Call on police to end stop and frisk

Key Philly ballot question: Create Citizens Police Oversight Commission

NEW JERSEY

DEADLINES

September 19: Commencement of mailing mail-in ballots for general election

October 13: Voter registration deadline. Click here for more information.

October 27: Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail for the general election. Click here for more information.

November 2 (3 p.m.): Deadline for in-person mail-in ballot applications for the general election

November 3: Deadline for post office receipt of mail-in ballots from the general election

ELECTION DAY

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.

KEY LOCAL RACES

U.S. Senate: D – Cory Booker, incumbent

U.S. House: 1st District (D – Donald Norcross, incumbent), 2nd District (R – Jeff Van Drew, incumbent), 3rd District (D – Andy Kim, incumbent); 4th District (R – Christopher Smith, incumbent)

Key NJ ballot question: Constitutional Amendment to legalize marijuana

DELAWARE

DEADLINES

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, Sept. 15

October 10: Deadline to register to vote. Find more information here.

October 30: Deadline to request a ballot by mail. Find more information here.

November 3: Deadline for voters to return absentee ballots to county offices. Find more information here.

ELECTION DAY

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.

KEY LOCAL RACES