By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters who return their ballots at Lincoln Financial Field Monday will receive a special sticker. The Eagles are giving out an Eagles-themed “I Voted” sticker to anyone who turns in their ballots today.

It was designed specifically for today’s ballot drop-off event.

The team turned Parking Lot K into a drive-thru drop-off site.

The lot will be open until 5 p.m.

