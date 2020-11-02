Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters who return their ballots at Lincoln Financial Field Monday will receive a special sticker. The Eagles are giving out an Eagles-themed “I Voted” sticker to anyone who turns in their ballots today.
It was designed specifically for today’s ballot drop-off event.
The team turned Parking Lot K into a drive-thru drop-off site.
The lot will be open until 5 p.m.
Click here for CBSPhilly.com’s 2020 Election Guide.
