PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of protesters are continuing to call for change after the police killing of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The large-scale peaceful demonstrations came after days of unrest following the police killing of Wallace Jr.

On this Halloween night, officials are not imposing a curfew.

“It’s a fight. It’s a very emotional fight,” Daniel Walker, with I Will Breathe, said, “and it’s a very draining fight.”

Hundreds of protesters are upset after two Philadelphia police officers killed Wallace Jr. on Monday, and they took to the streets again in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m tired of people asking me why are you marching? Who’s this person or who’s that person? It gets frustrating because we’re disregarded,” Victoria Gunther, a protester, said.

A rally was originally organized to take place at 61st and Locust Streets, where Wallace was fatally shot by two Philadelphia police officers on Monday.

Wallace Jr. is described to have been waving a knife erratically at the two officers before they pulled their triggers 14 times. Wallace Jr.’s family says he was having a mental health crisis.

“Time and time again, this situation just continues to go, continues to get everybody’s emotions dialed to a maximum and beyond,” Walker said. “We’re tired of saying enough is enough.”

However, the residents of the block where the shooting occurred wanted no part of a rally and chased protestors and organizers away.

The protesters audibled to Malcolm X Park and then to 56 and Pine Streets. Philadelphia police were present, but the march was less contentious than similar ones in previous months.

Protesters demanded justice after they say the two officers were unable to de-escalate a situation that became deadly.

“There’s no better time to change than now,” Walker said. “If we keep on doing the same exact things over and over again, we get the same results. If none of us change, then nothing is going to change.”

“Over and over again,” Gunther said, “I’m tired of turning on the news another Black male or female has been shot and killed. I’m here basically to take a stand and demand justice and doing what’s right for our Black community and for the community period.”

The march went off with little incident and there appear to be no arrests over the two-hour demonstration.

After implementing a curfew on Friday night, the City of Philadelphia said it will not issue another one on Halloween night. Instead, Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw are asking Philadelphians to avoid going out unless it’s absolutely necessary.

The Pennsylvania National Guard remains in Philadelphia after a week of unrest.

The 911 calls and body camera footage of the fatal police shooting will be released on Wednesday.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Pennsylvania Reports Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases As Virus Continues To Surge

More Than 12 Pounds Of Rare Green Cocaine Destined For Philadelphia Seized By CBP

Police Open Investigation After Officer Smashes Car’s Windows With Mom, Toddler Inside