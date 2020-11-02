2020 ELECTION GUIDEKey races, polling locations, how to report issues at the polls & more!
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Don Bell
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Dallas Cowboys, Local, NFC East, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles beat the Cowboys Sunday night but to many, it felt like a loss. You don’t need a Ph.D. in X’s and O’s to know the Eagles barely passed the test.

That’s why fans in the city are grading that win over the Cowboys on a curve.

The Birds trailed 9-7 at the half but won 23-9. But Carson Wentz had two picks and two fumbles against a Dallas defense that is literally the worst we’ve seen this century.

The ‘Boys had forced three turnovers all season before Sunday. They had four against Wentz.

But hey, they say a win’s a win.

“Are we where we want to be? Yeah, we’re first place in the NFC East but at 3-4-1 it could easily be the other way. It could be 4-3-1 or 5-3 or whatever it could be, but there’s a lot of positive that we see as coaches on the inside that give us the encouragement, and the opportunity to get better as a team,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

The Eagles are on bye this week and visit the Giants on Nov. 15.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘This Will Truly Be A Democratic Election’: Philadelphia Officials Urging Patience On Election Day

‘I Got A Jail Cell For You’: DA Larry Krasner Issues Warning ‘If You Are Planning In Philadelphia To Steal Our Votes’

President Trump Threatens Legal Action To Stop Counting Of Pennsylvania Ballots Arriving After Election Day

Comments