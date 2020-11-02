PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles beat the Cowboys Sunday night but to many, it felt like a loss. You don’t need a Ph.D. in X’s and O’s to know the Eagles barely passed the test.
That’s why fans in the city are grading that win over the Cowboys on a curve.
The Birds trailed 9-7 at the half but won 23-9. But Carson Wentz had two picks and two fumbles against a Dallas defense that is literally the worst we’ve seen this century.
The ‘Boys had forced three turnovers all season before Sunday. They had four against Wentz.
But hey, they say a win’s a win.
“Are we where we want to be? Yeah, we’re first place in the NFC East but at 3-4-1 it could easily be the other way. It could be 4-3-1 or 5-3 or whatever it could be, but there’s a lot of positive that we see as coaches on the inside that give us the encouragement, and the opportunity to get better as a team,” head coach Doug Pederson said.
The Eagles are on bye this week and visit the Giants on Nov. 15.
