PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city leaders are urging patience on Election Day tomorrow. Officials say voters should expect long lines at polling places, like The Fillmore in Fishtown.

The Fillmore’s marquee above says, “Amplify your voice, vote here.”

On the ground are physically distant stickers voters should stand while waiting in line.

The Fillmore is a known music venue in the city, but for the first time, its parent company Live Nation is opening the doors as a polling place. It’s one of more than 700 polling places across Philadelphia.

“If you’re voting in person tomorrow, make a plan ahead of tomorrow. Visit PhiladelphiaVotes.com to confirm your polling location. Wear a mask and bring PPE. If you forget, we will provide it for you. And be prepared for a modest wait time due to physical distancing requirements,” Philadelphia City Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Deeley said. “We’ll be communicating with police and the DA throughout the day if any issues arise.”

“This will truly be a democratic election and no voter should face intimidation or coercion by anyone,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said during Monday’s press conference, for the first time, the city’s Election Task Force is fully staffed ahead of the election.

The task force will investigate potential crimes connected to the election, like voter intimidation or even possible violence at the polls.

“If you are planning in Philadelphia to steal our votes, I got something for you, I got a jail cell,” Krasner said. “I got charging papers and when you get to the end of the process, I have a Philadelphia jury you can explain to.”

The Philadelphia Police Department is also part of the city’s Election Task Force and will have roving officers on duty ready to respond to potential incidents at polling places.

